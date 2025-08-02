MALAYSIAN influencers Ammar Nazhan and Aras Abdullah have issued an apology after admitting they staged the disappearance of fellow content creator Eyka in an Indonesian forest for entertainment purposes.

In a viral video, Ammar and Aras acknowledged their mistake and promised not to repeat it.

“We’re sorry about what happened, and we will not let it happen again. That’s all,” they said.

The apology was posted on KumparanNews TikTok page, alongside a letter the duo submitted to the Indonesian police. In the letter, Ammar confirmed that the entire incident, including Eyka’s disappearance, was a hoax meant purely for content creation.

However, despite the public backlash, Ammar took to Instagram to ask his followers for suggestions on his next project before sharing a link to the full paranormal documentary featuring the staged disappearance.

Malaysian netizens have expressed outrage, calling for the influencers to be punished by Indonesian authorities. Many believe a simple apology is insufficient and argue that legal action should be taken against them.

One user called Rain commented: “I am from Malaysia and apologize for the bad behavior of Ammar and Arasz. I request that they be judged according to the law and receive a punishment that is appropriate.”

“For the first time, I’m truly disappointed with Arasz... I can accept other entertainment stuff, but with this deceit, I’m deeply disappointed as a loyal fan,” Pyjahoneyza wrote.

Another user called 12345 commented: “Examples of actions that tarnish Malaysia’s reputation... I hope the authorities in Malaysia take action against those involved so that such things don’t happen again... It’s so embarrassing.”

At the time of writing, Eyka has yet to address the controversy.

