AMID the growing concern over an upcoming 40% to 70% hike in medical insurance premiums for 2025, an insurance agent is stepping in to defend the increase.

Many Malaysians have expressed frustration over the rising cost of their medical insurance, with some policyholders already noticing a jump in their monthly premiums.

However, one agent has argued that the RM30 increase is a minor adjustment compared to the potentially massive hospital bills policyholders could face without insurance coverage.

Sharing a recent case involving a client hospitalised after a motorcycle accident, the agent highlighted the staggering RM70,000 hospital bill incurred for the treatment.

The agent emphasised that this amount underscores the true value of medical insurance.

“If the premium only increased by RM30, just pay it. RM30 is very small compared to having to pay RM70,000 in cash at the hospital. Got it? Share this with your friends and family, okay?” he wrote on his Instagram Threads.

While the agent’s message resonated with some, the price hike sparked a fierce debate online. Netizens are divided, with some accusing agents of concealing price hikes before selling policies.

One user called flyingpeacefully commented: ““This is the dumbest agent I’ve ever encountered. Medical costs have increased, and you still want to charge clients. If there’s a client who’s never claimed, you don’t lower their premiums or anything.

“Before you post to clients, go ask the insurance company you work for whether they’re making a profit or loss every year. Don’t say clients can’t argue about this because we’re the ones paying every single cent of your commission. Understand?!!!!”

Hakkimjohari93 wrote, “The agent promised no increase, then said it would go up a little. No wonder clients are complaining—at least give them a heads-up if it’s going to increase by hundreds. If you’re promoting something, be upfront that the price will rise by that much.”