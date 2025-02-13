A Malaysian man’s refreshing green tea turned into a nightmare after he discovered an unexpected “new topping” floating inside—halfway through drinking it.

TikTok user @imranrahman_ shared his shocking experience in a now-viral video, where he casually sipped his drink before spotting a dead grasshopper inside.

His caption, “Green tea lovers, there’s a new topping! (Share and tag your friends who love green tea!)”, has since drawn over 256,000 views, sparking a mix of horror, laughter, and disgust.

Netizens were quick to react, with some expressing revulsion while others joked about the “added flavour”.

One user called tacaaa. joked: “If the straw was big, you’d definitely suck it up like boba, right?”

“Only realized after drinking half of it?” dee asked.

“Extra flavour,” Fathini wrote.

The incident also prompted others to share their own beverage-related horror stories.

Another user hanson recalled mistaking a fly for a boba pearl, saying, “I was drinking boba and saw one pearl left, so I sipped it. When I bit into it, something felt off. Looked closer—it was a big fly!”

“My friend once bought Milo from the school canteen and shared it with two or three others. When they were halfway through, they finally noticed a lizard in the drink!” cahaya commented.