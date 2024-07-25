RECENTLY a Malaysian man disclosed that he spends RM2,500 each month on food for his girlfriend, leaving him with just RM150 by the end of the month.

“I spend RM2,500 a month on food. By the end of the month, I’m left with just RM150. My girlfriend’s big appetite eats up my money fast. When I was single, I only ate once a day,” he confessed.

This lavish spending has caused him significant stress and financial strain, especially when he recalls his single days when his food expenses were minimal.

Netizens were quick to respond to his plight, many advising him to rethink his spending habits.

“Change your girlfriend,” one person suggested.

“She isn’t even your wife and not your responsibility to satisfy her extravagant tastes! Think about it, bro.

“Your finances are tight because you’re stingy with your siblings and parents, but you’re spending RM2.5k on someone who might not even be your future partner. That’s just foolish,” another netizen commented.

A third person wrote: “What does she eat for RM2.5K? Even if you eat for RM30 per day, it won’t even be RM1K for a month.”

