YESTERDAY, we learned of an awful accident in which a newlywed couple’s chance at a happy life together was robbed by a car crash, which killed the groom.

The newlyweds, known as Norsyam Nasullah Rahim, 23, and Aini Hayati Mohd Radzi, 22, were on their way to a bridal boutique in Kuala Lumpur when the collision occurred on Sunday (Dec 15).

Aini survived the accident, while her husband did not and died at the site.

In addition to the couple’s Perodua Bezza, two other vehicles were involved in the crash: a Nissan Almera and a Honda City.

However, today, another innocent life was lost as a result of this tragedy, this time involving a guy who attempted to help the couple after the incident.

According to Sinar Harian, the good Samaritan was a man in his 30s who was driving from Teluk Intan to Klang when he noticed the newlyweds’ Perodua Bezza had flipped.

According to Kuala Selangor district police chief Superintendent Ramli Kasa, when the guy attempted to assist the pair, a Nissan Almera abruptly crashed into him, causing him to be flung onto the road.

“The victim suffered severe injuries and was taken to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for further treatment, where he was pronounced dead at 3.22pm on Tuesday (Dec 19),“ the official added.