BEFORE the arrival of apps like Spotify, Apple Music, SoundCloud, we would rely on listening to our favourite artists with CD’s or putting the songs into our MP4.

But surprisingly even in this day and age, a tweet by a X user by the username @MHaffizJ confirmed the age of piracy on the Internet is still going strong as allegedly there are Malaysians who are selling illegally downloaded songs and uploading them into a pen drive before selling them.

According to the tweet, Malaysians are selling a collection of songs online in a pen drive illegally with the original price at RM12.99 before it went down to only RM8.99.

Each pen drive contains 56 songs as of the screenshot of the homepage, and more than 22,000 units have been sold.

Netizens were quick to catch on to the profitable but unethical act as it is clear violation of the Copyright Act 1987, where no content should be duplicated and re-distributed.

One comment even said that the unethical business of selling and distributing songs through illegal means is selling like “hotcakes”.

Meanwhile, others commented that there are a lot of similar businesses operating with similar MO can be found at night markets.