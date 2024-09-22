A Malaysian man is earning around RM100,000 a month from mostly selling masala tea, also known as masala chai from his bicycle in Kuala Lumpur.

After graduating in mechanical engineering, he started his business, “Tea Thambi,“ in 2020 with RM500.

Today, he sells 2,000 to 3,000 cups of masala tea daily, alongside other items like coffee and snacks.

Kavievanan Subramaniam went viral during the Covid-19 pandemic and gained attention across Malaysia for his masala tea—a traditional Indian tea brewed with aromatic spices like cloves and cinnamon—which was well-received around Brickfields and Masjid India.

What started as a small venture to earn some pocket money while waiting for a job has now grown into a thriving business, bringing in significant income.

Speaking to Majoriti, the Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UNITEN) graduate, explained that he now employs 17 staff and runs a central kitchen in Segambut to support his expanding business operations.

“When I first started, I couldn’t sell more than 100 cups a day. Now, we sell 2,000 to 3,000 cups daily,“ he was quoted as saying.

Tea Thambi’s masala tea has become popular not only for its authentic taste but also for its affordable prices, ranging from RM1 to RM4.

Originally from Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, he shared that when he decided to sell tea, he initially learned the recipe from his mother.

At the same time, he gathered feedback from his customers to perfect his masala tea recipe.

“When I first started, customers would say, ‘this is too much,‘ or ‘this is not enough.’ So it was a bit of trial and error.

“I experimented every day. It took me about a year to get the flavor that everyone loves, and it has stayed consistent ever since,“ he said.

He shared that the masala tea is made using high-quality tea leaves and natural ingredients from trusted suppliers.

“Our tea blends are also made with therapeutic ingredients, which sets us apart in the market,” he said.

Aside from masala tea, Tea Thambi’s cafes and stalls also offer other items like coffee, ginger tea, toast and snacks, including vadai (a popular deep-fried, savoury Indian snack made from lentils) and curry puffs.

He started Tea Thambi with a modest capital of RM500, which he used for a drink container, tea stock, milk, cups, and some modifications to his fixie bike, which he had used during his studies.

He would ride about 10 kilometers from his home in Bandar Tun Razak, Cheras, to sell tea in the city center.

A few months later, his business slowly grew, allowing him to open new stalls and hire staff about a year into the venture.

Currently, Kavi estimates that Tea Thambi generates close to RM100,000 a month in revenue, thanks to sales from his two cafes on Jalan Tun Perak and Masjid Jamek, as well as five stalls in places like Brickfields, Lebuh Ampang and Bukit Bintang.

Additionally, Tea Thambi also accepts catering orders, including services outside the Klang Valley.