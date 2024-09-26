DRIVERS these days face tougher conditions on the road due to the recklessness displayed by other motorists, posing a risk to their safety.

A man driving on Jalan Nangka in Penang narrowly escaped a collision caused by a car driving against traffic.

The incident occurred on Wednesday (Sept 25) at 1:28 PM.

Dashcam footage posted on the Facebook page Our Lovely Hometown~~Bukit Mertajam 亲亲小山城～～大山脚 v2 by Patrick Tan showed a grey Proton Iswara driving against traffic.

Fortunately for Patrick, he managed to swerve in time before the situation escalated into something much worse.

“Don’t come out and harm people! Luckily, I reacted quickly and dodged in time,” he said in his post.

Netizens urged Patrick to report the incident to the relevant authorities so that the driver can be held accountable for their dangerous actions.

They also pointed out that he was fortunate there were no other vehicles on the left side of the road.

Some users claimed that the road where the incident took place is prone to accidents, as vehicles tend to speed there.

