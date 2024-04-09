THERE is honestly nothing more satisfying than watching a selfish driver try to cut a queue, only for the driver to get apprehended by the police minutes later.

Yes, because sometimes instant karma is well-deserved.

@balistafear took to reddit recently to share how two motorists were caught by traffic police after they crossed the double line in order to cut the queue.

“Let’s take a look at the troublemakers who like to cut queues,” said the caption in the video.

In the 43-second video, a white Toyota Alphard and a grey Toyota Camry could be seen in the right lane.

However just as the traffic light turned green, the Toyota Alphard crosses the double line and cuts the queue in order to turn right.

The Toyota Camry behind followed suit, cutting the queue and double line in order to take the right turn. However these drivers did not realise there was a roadblock after the right turn. Oops!

It can be seen from the video that the Toyota Alphard and Toyota Camry were then asked to pull over to the side of the road by the traffic police.

ALSO READ: Irresponsible motorcyclists tailgate car, causes RFID lane boom gate to malfunction

Reddit users flooded the comment section, expressing their satisfaction that the drivers were caught for their selfish actions.

“This put a smile on my face,” commented @Ok-application-hmmm.

“Instant karma!” gushed @natathecococat.

A few Reddit users also came to the motorists defense, explaining that the roads were rather confusing.

“The ramp on the flyover has three lanes (or four, don’t exactly remember), one for turning left, one for turning right, one for u-turn.

Anyhow, if you want to turn right, you need to take the lane that is second from the right. Many people mistakenly thought that they can turn right from the rightmost lane.

“To be fair, I don’t blame them 100%, only those who are familiar with the road know which lane is which since there’s no signage when the lanes start.”

READ MORE: Myvi driver with OKU sticker tailgates to avoid paying toll