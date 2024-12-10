A man was recently spotted fishing inside a shopping mall despite receiving repeated warnings from the premises’ security personnel.

A TikTok video by @hanzazkhan showed the man determined to catch the fish swimming in an indoor canal located in The Mines Shopping Mall located in Seri Kembangan.

Despite the mall’s security guard standing next to the man, who did not seem to budge and casually held the fishing rod already positioned for the act.

At the start of the viral video, the fish was shown to have caught the bait but he did not manage to catch anything in the end.

During the incident, some shoppers gathered around the man, who was also accompanied by another man wearing a cap

The man was also seen laughing along, not paying attention to the security guard reprimanding him.

An update posted on TikTok as well then showed the man leaving however, he was spotted once more at another end of the canal still fishing instead.

