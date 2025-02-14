Man urinates by parked car, netizens can’t hold their reactions

A brief but shocking video of a man urinating in public has gone viral on Facebook, garnering over 1.4 million views and 5,400 likes.

The five-second clip, recorded from a car at night, shows the man relieving himself against a parked vehicle in a lot outside a row of shops.

The footage was uploaded by Facebook user @Stephanie Chong, who captioned it: “Got to go back to school now,“ underscoring the inappropriate act.

Netizens reacted with a mix of sarcasm and amusement.

One user called Fonso Wess commented: “Aiyaaa... this is a case of not being able to hold it anymore while searching for a toilet... hahaha!”

“The grass is growing well there, he already sprayed it,” Pui Shirley wrote.

Joan VM jokingly stated, “Full tank,... had to release it.”

Naimi Naomie commented: “Oh no, uncle... you need to go back and learn not to pee anywhere you like.I feel sorry for whoever owns that car!”