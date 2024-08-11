A roadside fence propped up with tombstones has become a quirky point of interest in Bukit Senjuang, Melaka, drawing both curious glances and amusement online.

The unconventional fence, captured on video by Instagram user @otamblurr, shows the unusual sight as he drives by, sharing his laughter at the reused gravestones that have found a second purpose along the roadside.

Netizens chimed in with mixed reactions, some finding the sight hilarious, while others found it eerily strange.

“I swear, when I passed by the other day, I wanted to laugh but felt kind of guilty. Crazy how they used it as a prop!” one user called dee_henna wrote.

Another user called dyeanadia commented: “I’d turn back if I pass by here at night.”

“Passing by at night must feel eerie and chilly,” farsha9091 commented.

Locals familiar with the fence responded with humour, calling the unusual landmark a reflection of Melaka’s offbeat spirit.

“Where else but Melaka? Only Melaka folks would do something like this!” ruby_qky said.