SOMETIMES when purchasing packed food, it’s important to do a quick check on the contents to ensure every food item is present.

After all, you are using your hard-earned money to purchase the meal.

Frustrated customer @nr.hwni had to learn her lesson the hard way when she discovered the chicken in the chicken rice she had purchased was nowhere to be seen.

@nr.hwni took to her TikTok two days ago to share a 38-second video of the incident.

In the video, she opens up the plastic packaging and shows the viewers the usual chicken rice suspects, the aromatic rice, the soup, a packet of chilli, a slice of cucumber, and a piece of lettuce.

But the chicken, the main star of the dish, was clearly missing!

The dismayed woman shared that she had purchased the chicken rice for RM8.

“I bought this chicken rice at the roadside stalls. It cost me RM8. I am already hungry but when I opened it, where was the chicken?” questioned the woman.

The woman expressed her frustration towards the seller for not placing the chicken inside the packaging.

Later in a second video, she shared that she purchased a packet of kuih from the seller and to make matters worse, the texture of the kuih was as hard as rock.

“Is it that nowadays people are just selling carelessly? If this shop was nearby, I would definitely go back there. The kuih is so hard and stiff that if you throw it at the wall, the wall would crack.”

Her TikTok video has since garnered over 500,000 views and over 1,600 comments.

Some netizens felt that the seller would have accidentally forgotten to place the chicken in and advised the lady to carefully check the contents of the packaging before purchasing it.

“Just consider it bad luck. I bought a stick of lemang for RM20 in Kuala Pilah. When I got to Kuala Lumpur and wanted to eat it, the lemang had already gone bad,” shared @ELLisLadybird.

A few others also inquired if she had returned to the seller to question the disappearance of the fowl, but she explained she had driven quite a distance from the seller and had no intentions to make a u-turn.

What would you have done if you were in her shoes?

