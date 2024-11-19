A woman in China recently assaulted a worker at a beverage stand and a security guard after her son was caught stealing a drink.

South China Morning Post reported that the incident took place in a shopping mall in Guangzhou last Tuesday (November 12), citing a Chinese news portal.

The female employee has gone to the hospital for a medical check-up after lodging a police report.

It is uncertain if the mother has been arrested and the case is said to be investigated by the police.

The employee had reprimanded the young boy for taking the milk tea beverage and drinking it without paying for it.

His mother then stepped in blamed the worker, asking her why the drink was placed on the counter in the first place however, the employee retaliated and shot back, asking if her son’s act of stealing the drink was “justified”, as quoted.

This enraged the boy’s mother, who then ran toward the worker and kicked her.

The employee was then dragged out of the store by the hair and pushed down to the ground before she was beaten, as seen in viral clips of the incident.

A man who passed by the two women reportedly approached to break them up.

After that, the mother attempted to flee the scene with her two sons but was stopped by a security guard who held her arms to prevent her escape.

The mother loudly instructed the guard to loosen his grip but the security guard did not budge and was quoted as saying: “I will only relax if you will not leave.”

Struggling to break free from the security guard’s grasp, she decided to bite him which resulted in him reportedly giving her a slap on her face.

The mother of two was also seen brandishing a “fruit knife”, as quoted, at some bystanders.