A motorcyclist’s bid to sneak through a car lane backfired when he crashed into the descending boom gate.

The incident, believed to have occurred at the Duke’s Sentul toll plaza, was captured in a 16-second dashcam video shared by TikTok user @_bud1805.

At the start of the video, the motorcyclist is seen overtaking vehicles patiently queuing at the toll booth, confidently zipping past them in an apparent attempt to slip through undetected.

However, as he reached the boom gate, the barrier came down just in time to strike him, causing both him and his pillion rider to tumble to the ground on impact.

“He wanted to try his luck but failed,” wrote @_bud1805 in the video caption.

The clip has since gone viral, garnering over 167,000 views and more than 800 comments, with many netizens expressing little sympathy for the reckless rider.

One commenter, @farravoegele, shared a similar experience, “Reminded me of that time at Duke. That’s how the motorbike zipped in front. I didn’t move on purpose, thinking he could follow the car ahead, but nope—the barrier came down, and bam, he fell. I was driving a Myvi too.”

Another user, @eBuxie_, humorously recalled, “This happened behind me once. I stopped the car, they thought I was going to help, but nope—I just pointed and laughed out loud.”

Summing up the sentiment of many, @_hilmiaris commented, “Something free, but still wants to use the paid lane.”

