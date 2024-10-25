THESE days, it is best for pedestrians to always look before crossing the road even when the traffic light turns red for vehicles considering multiple reports of reckless drivers in the country.

A Myvi driver recently beat the red light at a pedestrian crossing in Port Dickson earlier this morning at 6.48am near a primary school.

The dashcam footage posted on X by @update1111 showed several young students crossing the road, heading to the primary school opposite as soon as the traffic light turned red.

When a few of the students were crossing the road, a blue Myvi was seen in the clip speeding through the red light, nearly colliding into what seemed to be a male student.

The Myvi driver stopped abruptly after nearly hitting the student and got out of the car.

During the incident, the side of the car hit the student’s hand and an object was seen flying from his hand. He was also seemed to be in pain as a result of the incident.

Netizens were outraged at the driver’s carelessness, especially at a school area where children were crossing the road.

“Whether the light is red or green, pedestrians should be given the priority to cross the road, especially at a zebra crossing. All developed countries abide by this rule but in this country, most road users only know how to drive but are ignorant of the traffic rules and laws,” a netizen commented.

“Suspend their license! He almost hit the child in broad daylight. Thank goodness the driver did not directly hit the child,” a user said.

