BARTER system, we all are pretty familiar with this very, very old method of economic system. It’s the trading of goods without the use of money.

Interestingly, someone in Malaysia attempted to bring back the barter system, but for a packet of nasi kandar!

Famous Penang restaurant, Nasi Kandar Sulaiman recently took to their Facebook to call out a customer who attempted to purchase a packet of nasi kandar with a box of cigarettes.

According to the post, the customer did not have the money to pay for the nasi kandar so he asked if he could trade in his pack of cigarettes as payment instead.

The packet of nasi kandar was RM10.

“It’s like he wanted to do a barter system,” mused the shop owner in his post.

The owner also expressed his dissatisfaction with the customer, stating that the customer did not have money to purchase food, but bought cigarettes instead.

“They don’t have money to buy food, but they can buy cigarettes. This is what makes us feel dissatisfied.”

“Giving a cigarette pack makes it seem like we smoke,” said the post.

The post which has since gotten over 1.1K likes, has attracted a lot of comments from netizens who were amused by the illogical trade.

“How can you barter? It’s not the same. On the cigarette pack, it says that smoking causes miscarriage. Nasi kandar causes fullness. It’s not the same,” commented Ibrahim.

Many also joked, asking the restaurant owner to tell the customer to “eat his cigarettes instead”.



“He actually had the nerve to trade with cigarettes? Tell him to order a tombstone quickly. Who knows, today might be his last day eating Nasi Kandar Sulaiman,” said another.

