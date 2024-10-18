A woman selling nasi lemak worth a whopping RM410, with a side of two lobsters, recently became a viral sensation online.

The nasi lemak seller, @juraidamamad2 on TikTok, posted a video of the costly order.

In the nasi lemak order, Juraida included quite a number of toppings, also including the two lobsters such as two large stuffed squids, three large prawns, two pieces of fried chicken, a spoonful of quail eggs and fish eggs.

Replying to a comment, she said the two lobsters alone cost RM180.

Mstar reported that Juraida used to work as an accountant for 12 years before quitting her job to take care of her child.

Being a housewife at the time became a “turning point”, as quoted, for her nasi lemak business, in operation for nine years.

Prior to the addition of the pricy shellfish, she only served the typical sides until after the Movement Control Order (MCO) when she included lobster and lamb shank as sides.

Juraida also clarified that she prices the lobster according to size from RM70 to RM90.

People from all over Malaysia have travelled to Juraida’s nasi lemak stall in Dungun to sample her cooking - including the Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin.

Not only that, one of Juraida’s customers were willing to pay up to RM1,200 for her nasi lemak, although not disclosing what was the order.

While netizens were taken aback and criticised Juraida for the expensive pricing, many others came to her defense and deemed price as reasonable, considering that other sides such as large squids and prawns were added.

Some remarked that other places would have charged a lot more for the lobsters, noting their sizes.