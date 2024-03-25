THE decision by a man to come into an interview accompanied by his mother proved to be a troublesome affair, after a human resources (HR) staff in China shared a viral story on Xiao Hong Shu (RED) regarding the botched job interview.

The woman recounted how a young man had arrived accompanied by his mother, who ultimately interfered and disrupted the interview session.

To her surprise, she initially thought the interviewee’s mother was just there for moral support, but turned out to be a disruptive presence.

Sincerely, she said, she had assumed the mother was there to simply offer support and wait for her son to go shopping following the interview, but little did she realize that she was in for more.

The mom, however, remained disgruntled even when she was offered refreshments to keep her busy.

“It’s an interview, why are some people not allowed in the room?” the mother declared.

“I told you, I have his information with me.”

Additionally, the mom insisted on sitting in on her son’s interview despite the HR staff politely explaining only interviewees were allowed.

She argued: “Why can’t I stay? I have all his info!”

In the interest of avoiding a scene, the HR rep reluctantly let her in, but with a warning: “Don’t disrupt the interview.”

However, the mom did just that, helping her son answer questions and bragging about his accomplishments.

Though never offered the job, the man further contacted the company days later to decline it.

However, after quitting his new job due to “a lot of overtime,“ he phoned the company’s HR department once again.

The staff added someone else had since taken up the vacancy.

The man’s mother, upset that her son had allegedly been turned down, contacted HR to complain about the staff’s rudeness and even threatened to file a complaint.

The HR staff subsequently refused to entertain the pair.

