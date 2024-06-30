HEALTHCARE bills can be quite burdensome especially when it comes to hospital bills as it can cost a bomb depending on what one is treated for however we cannot expect to be charged an unexpected fee for something as simple as sitting on a chair.

An individual in China recently shared their hospital bill charging them a small fee for a mere seat in a public children’s hospital, according to South China Morning Post.

While it was undisclosed how old the patient was or why they were in the hospital, it was shown that they were charged a 7 yuan (RM4) fee for sitting while receiving treatment for two days in the hospital.

One of the officials from the hospital, located in Northwestern China, confirmed that the amount was charged to the patient after they sat on a chair for two days while receiving an intravenous infusion.

They stated that the fee complied with the “pricing authority” regulations and even assured that they would never collect “random” fees, as quoted.

Another authority body in charge of setting up and supervising hospital pricings also confirmed that there were no issues with the hospital charging this fee.

The authority added that five yuan can be charged at one time by hospitals for just using a bed during an infusion and for a chair, half the price.

