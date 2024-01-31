Recently, a couple from the UK went viral after they were stopped by a police officer in Ipoh, Perak.

The couple, Chris and Marianne, who document their global travels in their caravan on their YouTube channel ‘TREAD the globe’ were stopped when they were travelling to Ipoh from Cameron Highlands.

A user shared a 50-second clip of their YouTube video of the incident.

In the video, they stopped at the side of the road, where they were then greeted by a police officer who informed them that they were allegedly speeding. The couple then had to choose between paying a fine either at the police station or on the spot.

“It’s up to you, which is normal?” questions Marianne.

“Pay at the police station, RM300. Pay here, RM100,“ responds the policeman.

The couple agreed to pay the police the RM100 and pass him the money, before asking him if he needed to check their driver’s licence or relevant documents. The cop however said it wasn’t necessary and left.

Chris and Marianne who could be seen clearly puzzled by the incident that just occurred.

“We sat there processing what had just happened. Were we speeding? Maybe we were. I guess if we were, then having the opportunity to pay a lower cash rate and not drive to the police station and get (demerit) points was a great option.”

The clip which has since racked over 2.9 million users has been flooded with comments from frustrated netizens.

“The police who take such bribery, aren’t they ashamed? Where’s your integrity? You might be able to escape here but in the afterlife, there’s no running,” commented a netizen.

According to a statement by Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, he said the three officers, aged between 37 and 42 were remanded for three days.

“The trio are remanded under Section 384 of the Penal Code. The investigations were also conducted under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988,“ he said.

The investigation papers have been taken by the Bukit Aman Classified Crime Investigation Unit and will be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor once investigations are completed.