In a recent report by Berita Harian, TTDI Ramadan bazaar vendors have apologised to the general public as they have to hike their prices again this year due to the skyrocketing prices of food ingredients.

However, one stall located in Padang Serai Kedah, has been making waves online for offering ice cubes at no charge to the public.

TikTok user @shafiqalshukri recently shared to his account of the stall located in Taman Lagenda that allows anyone to take as many ice cubes as they require.

According to the banner hanging from the stall, people are free to take as much ice cubes as they want throughout the entire month of Ramadan.

The banner also includes the hashtag “ceduk sendiri” which means the stall is entirely self-service and one can just scoop the quantity of ice cubes they require.

“May you receive immense blessings, brother. Thank you for sharing this with us. Whoever is in Padang Serai, you can find this stall in Taman Lagenda,” captioned Shafiq in his post.

The 14-second video has since garnered 560K views and comments from netizens praising the initiative.

“Thank you brother, my family is one of the ones who always take the ice from this stall. Bless the owners who came up with this. They also did it last year,” shared a TikTok user.

“No one has ever thought of doing such a thing. It may seem small but it has such a big impact on the community,” gushed TikTok user Wulan.

What a lovely gesture, kudos to the owner of the stall!

