ADELINE, a e-hailing passenger who recently went viral, set some sky-high standards for her ideal man during a Facebook live video.

While honesty is a priority, as with most women, Adeline also seeks a very specific kind of wealth.

Additionally, her dream man owns a convertible sports car collection, a monthly income exceeding RM100,000, and at least 10 villas.

To top it off, he should dress impeccably and treat her like royalty.

The cherry on top is that, Adeline further confidently compared herself to Malaysian model Amber Chia, claiming to be both more popular and younger.

The live video also served as a platform to address rumours about her past e-hailing rides.

She sternly maintained she always paid her fares and plans to take legal action against those who spread false information.

In a hilarious turn of events, Adeline’s extravagant demands for her ideal man on Facebook live backfired spectacularly.

The comments section transformed into a roasting zone, filled with netizens poking fun at her peculiar wish list.

One user took a direct approach, questioning her sincerity. “If you want people to be honest, you are not honest yourself[,“ they wrote, implying that Adeline’s own honesty was questionable considering her unrealistic expectations.

Another netizen echoed this sentiment, questioning her desirability. “Does a man with such conditions really choose her as his wife?”



The most humorous response came in the form of memes.

Netizens flooded the comments with pictures of various dilapidated convertibles, far removed from the luxurious image Adeline envisioned.

