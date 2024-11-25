A road rage incident recently went viral, involving the individual harassing a driver after cutting their car off at a busy junction in Serendah last Saturday (November 23).

In a X post by @update11111, a dashcam footage shows a car driving through a busy road in Serendah, initially encountering a grey sports-utility vehicle (SUV) trying to cut into the driver’s lane while from a chevron line.

The driver, however, did not give way to the grey SUV.

As the driver proceeded with their journey, the grey SUV caught up with them, based on another dashcam footage of the incident.

ALSO READ: Driver caught assaulting toll booth operator with Touch ‘n Go stick holder, sparks outrage online

The SUV owner was shown leaning out of the window and “flipping the bird” to the driver.

The SUV then cuts the driver in the middle of the busy road and alights the vehicle to approach the driver.

In the dashcam footage of the incident, the grey SUV owner also allegedly bashed the vehicle, indicated by the shaky moments in the video.

ALSO READ: Motorcyclist tries to kick car, ends up losing his slipper on road

The vehicle fortunately manages to get away from the scary situation by squeezing through the SUV.

Netizens condemned the road bully’s actions and demanded that the driver report the individual to the authorities.