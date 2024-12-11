A traffic warden stationed outside a Johor school was hit by a Perodua Viva after the driver ignored a red light, sparking outrage on social media.

The incident, which was captured on dashcam and shared by Arma Syazmani on Facebook, shows the vehicle striking the warden, who was visibly wearing a safety vest and holding a red flag.

The warden, who also serves as the school’s security guard, was able to stand after the collision but was later taken to the hospital for medical attention.

“I wanted to inform you that Uncle Osman, our school security guard, was hit by a car outside the school earlier today while helping the children cross the road before 2pm.

“He was already holding a red flag and wearing a safety vest, yet he still wasn’t seen,” Arma wrote.

“What more do we have to do? Should we dress him up as the Hulk just so people notice?”

According to the post, the driver allegedly dismissed any responsibility, claiming the warden was at fault for “standing in the middle of the road.”

“He didn’t even want to come down to check on the uncle. He rolled down the window after some parents knocked on it,” the post read.

“Then, he had the nerve to say that it was Uncle Osman’s fault for standing in the middle of the road. Did he think Uncle Osman was dancing in the middle of the road or something?”

The post also included a reminder to parents to advise their children to stay alert around traffic zones, as the school may struggle to find a temporary replacement for the injured warden.