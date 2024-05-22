IF you grew up in the late 90s, you would be familiar with the famous Singaporean sitcom, Phua Chu Kang Pte Ltd.

The trademark yellow boots, curly afro hair, large facial mole, Phua Chu Kang was a character loved by many.

Recently, the Singaporean actor who played the beloved character declared his preference for Malaysian nasi lemak.

In a TikTok video posted by @danieldinesinkl, Daniel asked the fellow Singaporean, “Just curious, which nasi lemak do you prefer? Malaysia or Singapore?”

“Malaysia. No hesitation,” responded the actor.

He then proceeded to order his nasi lemak with sides such as bergedil, fried chicken and boiled egg, before tucking into the meal using his hands. Like a true Malaysian!

Daniel also conducted a short poll with Gurmit on his preferences between the Malaysian and Singaporean versions of local dishes.

As for nasi Lemak, chicken rice, and hokkien mee, Gurmit confessed to preferring the dishes in Malaysia.

However, when it comes to char kuey teow, bah kut teh, and chilli crab, the actor admitted he preferred the one back at home.

What do you think? Does Singapore really have better bah kut teh and char kuey teow?

