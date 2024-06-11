ARE Malaysians truly happy?

According to a report by Seasia Stats, Malaysia was ranked as the third happiest country for individuals under 30 in Southeast Asia, just behind Thailand and Singapore.

Now, a Swedish woman has taken to TikTok to express how people in KL appear to be really happy.

“Is it just me or are people in Kuala Lumpur really happy all the time?” captioned @blondethinks in her post.

She also shared her own experience of sitting next to a family consisting of adults and kids having their dinner.

Despite the kids making a lot of noise, she noticed how happy the young ones appear to be, laughing and even jumping around.

This very sight even made her smile.

“Next to me is a big family having dinner, kids and adults.

“The kids are making a lot of noise— but they’re so happy, laughing and jumping around. It is just very sweet and I find myself laughing along.

She then compares it with her experience living in Sweden where, according to her, the kids and adults over here are not happy like the family here.

“In Sweden, I don’t see kids and adults together in this sort of way. And not happy like they are here,” she commented.

Her post has since amassed 194,000 views with more than 500 comments from Malaysians who shared their reasons why they are happy.

“Maybe because we don’t have miserable cold winters. Or maybe it’s our food. Most probably all of the above plus our culture of being grateful,” said Zafir Zakaria.

Netizen Danish shared that Malay Muslims are unable to drink so they create their own happiness.

“We Malays don’t drink due to being Muslim so we have to create our own happiness! Which is very positive.”

@blondethinks replied to the comment, sharing that she appreciated that not a lot of folks drink in Malaysia.

“I really like that not a lot of people drink here! I’ve only seen some places with alcohol and it’s very nice,” she said, supportively.

While a few others thanked her for sharing her thoughts about Malaysia as it made them feel grateful for residing in the country.

“Sharing what you thought about my country makes me feel grateful to live in my country. Thank you,” said @secebis.

