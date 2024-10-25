SCHOOL teachers, where would we be without them?

One school teacher went the extra mile to help her student touching the hearts of Malaysian social media users.

Cikgu Farrah took to her TikTok account to share that her friend had informed her to have a look at a student in her school after the friend had noticed the student drag his feet while walking at school.

In the video, the student could be seen dragging with feet in an effort to move, giving him a slightly awkward walking gait.

Wasting no time, Cikgu Farrah took the initiative to measure the student’s feet so that she is able to purchase a brand new pair of school shoes.

Much to her surprise, she noticed there were balled up pieces of paper stuffed inside the shoes.

“When I wanted to measure his feet size, I saw paper inside the shoes.

“The student had stuffed the papers because the shoes were too big for him,” captioned Cikgu Farrah in her video.

Later in the video, at the 42nd second, a picture of the school shoes could be seen with pieces of paper stuffed inside.

In a follow-up video, Cikgu Farrah can be seen fitting the new pair of school shoes on the student’s feet.

According to World of Buzz, the student’s face lit up when his teacher brought him the new shoes, even though the shoes had to be exchanged twice due wrong sizing.

Cikgu Farrah’s TikTok video has since amassed 3.3 million views in four days and flooded with appreciative comments from netizens.

“I’m sure they’ll remember your kindness, teacher. I used to be really struggling too, with holes in the soles of my shoes.

“Whenever I stepped in a puddle, my socks would get soaked.

“Then, a teacher bought me a new pair of shoes, and I was so happy. I still remember that teacher’s kindness to this day,” said gummy.

Some generous netizens even informed Cikgu Farrah that if the student needed pocket money, they would be more than happy to offer.

“If this student needs help with pocket money, PTA fees, or study supplies, teacher, you can DM me,” commented JuanRosli.

“Let me take you to buy school supplies. It reminded me of my own kids, who have everything, while you work hard to go to school with so little. I pray that you become a successful person in this world and the hereafter, and help lift your family out of poverty,” said syders651.

