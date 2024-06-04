Tesla teases Cybertruck arrival in Malaysia

ELECTRIC vehicles and sustainable energy solutions, Tesla has taken the world by storm. Now, they’ve set their sights on the Malaysian market, and their latest move has Malaysians buzzing with anticipation

Electric car pioneer Tesla recently had Malaysians hyped after a cryptic tease on their official Instagram account.

A short video showed a massive, tarp-covered vehicle being unloaded from a plane, followed by a quick reveal of the Cybertruck’s unmistakable body and front lights.

The caption simply read “Stay tuned,“ sending fans into a frenzy.”

Instagram comments overflowed with excitement, with users exclaiming “Excited for the beast!” and “Can’t wait for the new ‘King of the Road.’”

Furthermore, while Tsla Chan on Twitter suggests the Cybertruck is simply on a promotional tour across Asia, many Malaysians are hopeful this means a local launch is on the horizon.

Read More:

Southeast Asia becomes Tesla’s priority for expansion

MITI maintains target of 10,000 EV charging stations by 2025

Canadian Arrested in US for Allegedly Stealing Tesla’s Trade Secrets

Tesla activates new Supercharging station in Penang