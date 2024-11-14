A woman in Narathiwat, Thailand suffering from lower abdominal pains for 18 years after giving birth discovered a needle embedded in her vagina.

The 36-year-old shared her story to Thai non-profit organisation Pavena Foundation for Children and Women who then revealed her case last Monday (Nov 4).

The woman claimed that the needle was left in her vaginal area by a nurse while the doctor was stitching her delivery wound after giving birth.

The doctor in question attempted to remove the needle by allegedly using his fingers but could not retrieve it and since then, she has suffered unbearable pains in her lower abdominal area.

The woman also claims that she has been unable to remove the needle through surgery, according to the non-profit organisation.

The woman said she had an x-ray scan done on her body at a nearby hospital and the scan showed that the needle was still in the vagina.

Seeing this, the hospital referred the woman for surgery at another hospital located in the Songkhla province.

However, the needle shifted over time, according to the woman’s claims, and much to her dismay, the doctors were unable to perform the surgery, postponing the medical procedure two to three times.

It is said the woman requires three to four hospital visits a month and despite having insurance to cover her medical bills, trhe travel costs alone weighed heavily on her as her family is financially struggling.

Since receiving her complaint, the organisation has made the arrangements for the woman’s medical treatments to be done at a public hospital and liaised with the province’s social security office in handling her travel arrangements for her medical treatments.

It was not disclosed when the hospital will proceed with the woman’s surgery and how long will she receive said medical treatment.