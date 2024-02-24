AS everyone is aware, Thailand has seen a record-breaking 28.09 million tourists in the country’s tourism industry.

Over 4.6 million Malaysian tourists visited last year, more than any other nationality, making up the majority of the statistic’s visitors.

However now, foreign tourists risk being denied entry if they don’t have enough cash on hand.

In light of this, anyone who is considering a vacation to Thailand in the near future would do well to bring some cash with them, since failing to do so might result in your admission being refused.

This comes after the Indonesian Embassy in Bangkok reminded its nationals of the necessary preparations to make before traveling to Thailand, such as carrying enough cash with you and obtaining financial documentation proving your capacity to sustain yourself while there.

Additionally, Dewi Lestari, the Minister Counsellor of the Indonesian Embassy in Bangkok, explained in an interview with the Indonesian network RRI that this rule applies to all foreign visitors entering Thailand, regardless of their country, and that the minimum amount of cash required is THB15,000, or roughly RM1,992.

1. Possessing a passport that is up to date and won’t expire in six months

2. Having a ticket for the return trip

3. Having documentation of lodging when in Thailand

4. Providing evidence of their ability to pay for their trips while in the nation, such as having enough cash

Subsequently, Dewi Lestari elucidated that, in accordance with Chapter 2, Section 12 of Thailand’s Immigration Act B.E. 2522 (1979), international visitors meeting specific requirements will be denied entry into the nation. Having no money is one of these requirements.

As a result, international visitors to Thailand are subject to sporadic spot inspections by Thai immigration to determine whether or not they have the resources to maintain their stay, according to the Minister Counsellor of the Indonesian Embassy in Bangkok.

For single travelers, the cost is THB15,000, or RM1,992, and for groups or families arriving together, it is THB20,000, or RM2,656, according to publicly available data gathered by the Indonesian Embassy in Bangkok from incidents of visitors being refused entrance.