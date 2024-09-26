VEHICLE windshields hit by random objects are a common occurrence, even while driving, and nothing much can be done to stop it.

The only thing one can do is pray that their windshield did not sustain much damage.

A man encountered a “fowl” surprise while driving on a highway at 8am on Monday (September 23).

The dashcam footage shared on Facebook page DashCam Malaysia, showed a chicken flying towards the vehicle and landing on the windshield, shattering a part of it.

ALSO READ: Final Destination scare - ‘Pinang’ tree leaf stem shatters car windshield in Cheras

“You are a chicken, not a bird.

“You do not even need to fly.

“Walking or running is already enough,” ShAmme Naufal mused in his post.

He did not disclose what happened to the chicken after the incident.

ALSO READ: Malaysian removes windshield wiper off Singapore-registered vehicle due to misunderstanding over parking

Several users explained that wild chickens are capable of flight especially at the height the bird was flying in the video, since ShAame assumed that the chicken was from a farm.

Meanwhile, other commenters shared similar experiences of having birds hit certain parts of their vehicle while on the road.