IT is common to get into a slight scuffle over a parking spot every now and then but not at the cost of damaging one’s vehicle.

A Malaysian couple’s act of vandalising a Singapore-registered vehicle recently due to a misunderstanding over a parking space has made waves online.

The incident was said to have taken place at a supermarket outdoor parking lot in Bukit Indah, Johor on Saturday (Sept 21) at 11.13am.

A viral post shared on Permas百万镇情报站 Facebook page showed the man’s dashcam footage of the the Malaysian couple removing a part of the car’s windshield wiper.

In another video, the man who removed the windshield wiper component was then seen re-attaching it back.

The post gained noticeable traction, with netizens mainly expressing their amusement and shock, mainly assuming the couple had “stolen” the windshield wiper component.

According to a report by China Press, the car owner, in his 50s, who did not want to be named, said the incident occurred while he was loading his shopping into his Toyota Harrier sports utility vehicle (SUV) when the couple was circling around for parking.

As the couple, driving a Proton X50, approached his vehicle, they waited for a bit, believing that he was going to leave, however, the man gestured to them that he was not leaving.

This caused the couple’s dissatisfaction, resulting in the man’s SUV being vandalised.

“I have been driving to Malaysia since I was 20, and this is the first time I’ve encountered such an incident,” he was quoted as saying.

He then revealed that one of the individuals, the man, later contacted him to resolve the matter privately but did not reportedly take accountability for his actions, and “carefully” removed them to “avoid breaking them”, as quoted.

The perpetrator said he would compensate if there was damage found on the wiper.

His meeting with the Malaysian man only further exacerbated his frustration as he threatened to lodge a police report if the issue was not resolved in a private manner, saying the viral footage affected the couple’s reputation badly,

The Singaporean car owner wished to not lodge a police report and wanted to expose the couple’s “true nature”, as quoted, to the public.