THE issue of illegally reserving parking spaces has always been an issue in Malaysia.

We have encountered stories of people hogging parking spaces by using a plastic chair and even to the point of using their body to “chop” for the parking space.

Now, a frustrated Malaysian woman has taken to social media to lament how some residents near the Taman Bukit Mewah flats in Johor Bahru reserve public parking spaces by placing water bottles on them.

In her 39-second TikTok video, Nurul Marcella showed how plastic bottles and what appears to be empty paint cans being used to reserve the public parking spaces in the flat area.

“Please Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB), do some work at Taman Bukit Mewah,” she captioned in her video.

“These parkings have not been paid with the council. All ‘chop’ parking,” she could be heard saying in the video.

Her video has very quickly gained traction with many Malaysian netizens expressing their disappointment with the selfish behaviour of the residents in the neighbourhood and suggested that she report them to the council.

ALSO READ: Elderly woman in Negeri Sembilan hogs parking space, shoos driver away

Marcella explained in the comments that she had attempted to report the issue to the council but to no avail.

“I’ve reported it, I’ve called, but the council told me to call another number. I called that number, and they told me to call yet another one. I’ve reached the point where I’m tired of calling. That’s why I just made it go viral— it’s easier that way.”

A netizen suggested that the council ought to make the parking a paid version, thus weeding out those who try to reserve their sports.

“After this, the council should just make it paid parking with a monthly fee. It’d be easier, and everyone would get their own parking spot without troubling others. The council benefits, and flat residents would be happy too. When it’s free, everyone fights to “reserve” spots, but if there’s a fee, they can decide if they want to pay or park somewhere else,” commented @Mahesa_470.

READ MORE: Malaysian-registered Vellfire parks illegally in Thailand, gets clamped by Thai police