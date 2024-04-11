LOOKING for a suitable parking space can be quite the ordeal these days, coupled with some individuals who reserve said spot using illegal means.

An elderly woman near a Jempol food court was recently spotted hogging a parking space in front of the building by standing on it.

The incident took place on Saturday (November 2) at around 9.56am.

The dashcam footage posted on X by @update11111 showed the woman dressed in a blue t-shirt and long black pants standing on the parking space, probably waiting for the car she was on to park into the spot.

As the vehicle driver pulled into the premises to park, the woman waved her hand, gesturing the driver to look for another parking space.

The driver did not retaliate despite the woman being in the wrong and drove away.

Netizens were needless to say, annoyed at the woman’s blatant disregard for the law.