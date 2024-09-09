A young boy recently captivated netizens after rescuing rabbits trapped in a housefire.

A TikTok video by @banujeeva8 showed the unrelenting youth climbing up the back of the burning residence in Kajang Utama trying to save the small rabbits.

Both animals were kept in a cage situated at the side of a drain.

According to a TikTok user’s comment, the brave youth’s name is Jason.

As the house was being engulfed in flames, the secondary school student quickly created an opening at the bottom of the steel cage the animals were trapped in, managing to grab the white rabbit first.

ALSO READ: Police and public rescue woman from jumping off bridge in JB

Jason then swiftly climbed up once more to retrieve the other rabbit but experienced some difficulty doing so as the creature hopped to the other end of the cage.

The teenage boy struggled to get the other rabbit, white with light brown spots, but thankfully managed to rescue all of them as shown at the end of the viral clip.

Banu and Jason also confirmed in the comments section of the video that both of the rabbits were safe.

Netizens commended the teen’s heroic act, expressing their pride in Jason’s willingness to save the rabbits stuck in a life-threatening situation.

Meanwhile, others pointed out how no one else came to the boy’s aid and hoped his act could be a lesson to bystanders.

ALSO READ: Elderly man dies in an attempt to save pet dog from being caught by council