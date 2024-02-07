Heartfelt pursuits

Tear-jerking Thai comedy-drama wins audiences over

HOW to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies, directed by Pat Boonnitipat, is a poignant and heartfelt exploration of familial bonds, cultural heritage and the pursuit of financial security. This 2024 Thai comedy-drama has resonated deeply with audiences, catapulting it to the top of the Thai box office and earning it accolades across Southeast Asia. Engaging narrative The story revolves around M, portrayed by Putthipong Assaratanakul (Billkin), a university dropout who finds himself at a crossroads. Struggling with financial difficulties and a sense of aimlessness, M decides to take on the responsibility of caring for his terminally ill grandmother Amah (Usha Seamkhum) in the hopes of securing an inheritance. The setting of the film in Talat Phlu, a traditional Chinatown in Bangkok, adds a rich cultural backdrop to the narrative, highlighting the complexities of Sino-Thai family dynamics.

Billkin’s performance is a standout aspect of the film. His portrayal of M captures the desperation and determination of the character with a nuanced performance that balances humour and pathos. Usha, in her first major role, delivers a powerful performance as Amah, a 79-year-old woman grappling with late-stage colon cancer. Their on-screen chemistry provides the emotional core of the film, making their journey touching and relatable. Vibrant backdrop Director Pat skillfully weaves together elements of comedy and drama, creating a narrative that is entertaining and thought-provoking. The film focuses into themes of familial duty, the clash between modernity and tradition and the lengths one will go to for the ones they love. The screenplay, inspired by true events from the family of the director, brings authenticity to the characters and their struggles, making their experiences feel genuine and impactful.

Cinematographically, the film makes excellent use of its Bangkok setting. The vibrant neighbourhood of Talat Phlu is brought to life with vivid colours and dynamic shots, adding a layer of authenticity and immersion to the story. The soundtrack, featuring traditional Thai music interspersed with contemporary pieces, enhances the emotional resonance of the film. Only grouse about the movie was that the build-up to the main climax was a little slow. While all the scenes are important for viewers to understand and feel more connected to the final death scene, it felt like there were too many filler scenes. The first half was slightly boring, but the second part really picked up the pace and ended beautifully.