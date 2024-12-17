Sort out your present woes with this list

TIS’ the season to be jolly – and there is nothing more jolly than Christmas presents! As Yuletide dawns near (seven days to be exact), the biggest headache one faces is the process of buying gifts. But, fret not. Consider your gifting woes lifted with theSun’s curated Noel-themed gifting guide.

Bath & Body Works Holiday Collection 2024 This holiday collection is ideal for those who love seasonal, Christmassy scents. Bath & Body Works fragrances, such as Frosted Cranberry, Holiday Pine and Warm Vanilla Sugar, are just the gift for that one person who is Christmas personified. These scents are available in forms of three-wick and single-wick candles. For the studs, there is a curated collection of bold fragrances that whispers confidence with a balance of warmth and spice. From Holidays Minis and gift sets to Christmas-scented body care products, its collection is ideal for a last minute gift. Price range: Starts from RM16

Mangosteen’s curated holiday gift sets Got a vegan baddie in your circle? Get them curated gift sets from homegrown brand Mangosteen that prioritises conscious living while embracing the spirit of holiday indulgences. Mangosteen just dropped its Tropics Vegan Collection that includes its Pomelo Shower Gel, Pomegranate Body Lotion, Cucumber & Mint Shampoo and Watermelon Conditioner. Meanwhile, its Santa’s reindeer-inspired gift sets (Rudolph, Comet and Donner), which also include two sets (Dance and Prancer) curated in collaboration with Bake X Dignity, will make fun gifts for those who love cruelty-free products. Price range: RM170 – RM375

The Ordinary Holiday Campaign The Ordinary gift sets are ideal for someone who is on the lookout for a sustainable, effective skincare routine. For those new to the brand, perhaps The Mini Discovery Set featuring cult favourites is a thoughtful, introductory gift. The Glycolic Acid Set or The Hydrate & Brighten Set is ideal for the dry skin girls and boys who want plumper, brighter skin for the holiday. Price range: RM91 – RM208

Shiseido 2024 Holiday Collection Your skincare-obsessed bestie will thank you for this one. Joining hands with Ryukobo, skincare master Shiseido just unveiled its holiday collection that celebrates beauty and heritage. Spoil him and her with the Japanese luxury skincare essentials by setting them up with its Activate, Strengthen & Regenerate First Experience Kit this Christmas. Alternatively, you can get them Shiseido’s Double Sun Protection Set, Youth Renewal Set or Hydrating Set. Price range: RM145 – RM550

Bobbi Brown’s City Lights Holiday Collection This one is for the cosmoholics who love a beat face. For a shimmery Christmas, you can get Bobbi Brown’s Dual-Ended Long Wear Cream Shadow Stick Set, Swipe-and-Shine Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss Trio or Glide-And-Glow Lip & Cheek Set. For the skincare babes, you could opt for gift sets such as its Vitamin Enriched Face Base Duo, Season Recharge Skincare Set or Sheer Shine Extra Plump Lip Serum Set. Too many to choose from? Just surprise them with a Bobbi Brown 12-Day Advent Calendar that has three full-sized favourites including skincare and makeup selections. Price range: RM120 – RM899