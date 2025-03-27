ROOKIE K-pop girl group KiiiKiii drops debut EP Uncut Gem, which is a six-track album that introduces the band as fresh force in the scene.

Under Starship Entertainment, label home to household names such as Monsta X, IVE, Wonho and Cravity, the five-member group is already breaking away from the conventional debut norms.

By incorporating trends such as Tumblr-esque Y2K graphics on its Instagram and a pre-release of its single I Do Me on Feb 25, KiiiKiii is definitely doing it different from its seniors. Staying true its motto, “Don’t lose your cheerfulness, even in an imperfect reality”, the girl group embodies a fearless spirit and commitment to genuine self-expression.

Uncut Gem unfolds as an intimate musical journey, in which each track offers a distinct perspective.

• I Do Me – A dreamy, synth-driven pop-dance track that champions independence and bold self-expression through dynamic vocals and harmonies.

• Debut Song – A playful, vibrant EP opener featuring hip-hop influences, with contributions from Lil Cherry and GoldBuuda. This track celebrates the group’s debut as gemstones making its first appearance on the global stage.

• Groundwork – An energetic fusion of bubbly 808 bass and vintage synthesisers that establishes the foundation of its unique musical identity.

• There They Go – A minimalist track that blends vintage instrumental sounds with vocal chop sampling, creating a simple yet distinctive vibe.

• BTG – An immersive track characterised by chic rap, dreamy synth arpeggios and groovy 808 bass, delivering a hypnotic listening experience.

• One Off – A self-portrait in sound, merging heavy bass, punchy kick drums and retro Moog synths to reflect the present and promise of the future.

With Uncut Gem, KiiiKiii carves a new path in K-pop through raw authenticity, unique blend of nostalgic and modern aesthetics and fearless self-expression.