Lotus’s Kepong gets makeover

LOTUSS Stores (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Lotus’s Malaysia) has given its Kepong outlet a makeover, relaunching the outlet with a more spacious layout and refreshed interior.

“Our Kepong outlet has been serving neighbouring communities and business customers since it launched 14 years ago. With the makeover, we’re now offering a refreshed look and spacious shopping experience along with our wide selection, high quality and low prices,” said Lotus’s Malaysia CEO Saksit Panurach.

The changes aim to re-engage and inspire shoppers to continue to chose Lotus’s as its go-to destination for their shopping needs and a place for communities to converge.

The Lotus’s Malaysia team reviewed customers feedback and worked for four weeks to create and complete this new store format that will eventually be applied into many of its other outlets across the country. Improvements are currently ongoing for its Mutiara Damansara and Ampang outlets.