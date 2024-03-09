Malaysian pop artiste makes debut in New York City show

AWARD-winning Malaysian pop artiste Heerraa Ravindran will make her debut in a New York City Broadway club, US on Friday at 9.30pm.

Heerraa: Live in NYC! celebrates the 10th anniversary of Heerraa’s mission to “change the world with music”, a journey that began when she first started writing lyrics with life lessons embedded in them at 15 years old in Kuala Lumpur.

A voting member of The Recording Academy (Grammys), Heerraa’s purpose to change the world with music strengthened after she co-founded youth organisation Ascendance with her friends in 2015. As Ascendance visited primary and secondary schools weekly to conduct entrepreneurial workshops for at-risk students, she recognised the powerful influence of music on young minds.

A decade later, Heerraa’s music career has gone global, while Ascendance has grown into one of Southeast Asia’s largest student-led organisations, impacting over 55,000 youths in 26 countries.

Her catchy pop songs have gained traction on mainstream radio and even featured in the official soundtrack of the popular mobile game Simulacra 2.

Her heartfelt lyrics and infectious musical hooks have earned her various international accolades, including the Best in North America (Pop) Award for her song Feel Alive at Los Angeles’s InterContinental Music Awards, Best Female Solo Artiste for Attention Island at San Francisco’s California Music Video Awards and Best in Pop (Young Adult) for Peter Pan at the Red Carpet award show in the Netherlands.

“The lyrics she sings invoke life lessons and compassion. Heerraa wants to change the world and through her music, she does,” reported The Harvard Crimson.

In the hour-long show, Heerraa will perform all her hits, including an exclusive rendition of her upcoming single Love Wins, which she co-wrote with Nashville-based Billboard-charting producer and fellow Recording Academy member Justine Blazer.

With friends and fans travelling from Los Angeles, New Hampshire, New Jersey and Philadelphia, this one-night-only show from a rising pop star is not to be missed.