New treats

Discover latest F&B offerings across Malaysia

THERE is nothing quite as exciting as a fresh menu unveiling, especially when it means the arrival of different flavours, bold new combinations and a chance to taste something different than usual. A new menu release is more like an invitation to taste experience that feels fresh and exciting. There is a lot to dig into, including flavour-packed, plant-based drinks and creative mash-ups. Here is a look at the latest offerings from some of Malaysia’s favourite brands, each bringing its own uniqueness to the table. Joybean Joybean, partnering with 7CAFe by 7-Eleven, has introduced its freshly-made soy milk (RM3.90 per cup) and soy milk pudding (RM3.50 each) in three flavours: original, chocolate and strawberry. Sourced from non-GMO Canadian beans, each sip of soy milk and spoonful of pudding brings a taste of nostalgia, making these plant-based treats a wholesome choice. Joybean’s fresh range is available in 500 7CAFe outlets, with plans to reach over 2,500 stores by 2025, ensuring convenient access to nourishing, affordable soy options for Malaysians on the go.

Domino’s cheeseburger pizza Domino’s has reimagined the classic burger with its Double Cheeseburger Pizza, offering a “two burgers on one pizza” experience. The crust features a stuffed burger bun with a juicy beef patty and melted cheddar, delivering a burger taste with every bite. On top, each pizza is loaded with burger patties, onions, pickles and Domino’s signature burger sauce. Available in beef or chicken variations, with optional smoky beef strips for added flavour. What’s a burger without its accompanying fries? – completing the meal, Domino’s also introduced Loaded Cheeseburger Crispy Fries (RM15.90) and Crispy Fries (RM6.50). Do not miss the 40% discount on this delicious pizza, available for a limited time.

Ayam Brand‘s authentic Malaysian pastes Ayam Brand offers a quick way to savour Malaysian favourites with their line of eight cooking pastes, including chicken curry, sambal tumis and rendang, each priced at an affordable RM5. These halal-certified pastes are made with traditional ingredients and are free from preservatives and MSG. Ideal for busy home cooks, each pack can serve up to four adults, transforming any meal into a feast. Just add your preferred protein or vegetables and Ayam Brand’s coconut milk for a creamy finish, to create a restaurant-quality dish in minutes.

Marrybrown’s spicy ayam epik Marrybrown brings the heat with Ayam Epik, a spicy, crispy chicken marinated with a blend of local spices such as cumin, coriander and curry powder. Available from RM15.90, you can choose between the Nasi Kari Ayam Epik Combo, featuring fragrant rice and papadam, or the two pieces Ayam Epik Combo (RM17.50), served with creamy mashed potatoes and Fuze ice lemon tea. For those wanting variety, the Ayam Epik Box Meal (RM19.90) includes a piece of crispy chicken, a burger and mashed potatoes. Alternatively, enjoy solo sets in three pieces (RM22.90), five pieces (RM35.50) or eight pieces (RM56.80) options, bringing the full taste of mamak-inspired spices to each meal.