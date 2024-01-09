$!Own latest Galaxy Z Series with ease

SAMSUNG Malaysia Electronics has launched its Galaxy Forever Programme, an initiative to provide customers the ease of upgrading to Samsung’s future Galaxy Z Series devices.

Customers who have purchased their Galaxy Z Fold6 or Z Flip6 devices and registered for the programme are eligible to trade in their existing devices for up to 50% guaranteed residual value for annual upgrades to future iterations of the Z Fold or Z Flip devices.

Galaxy Forever is a part of Samsung’s vision to provide customers the ease of remaining at the forefront of Samsung’s AI and mobile technology offerings. Taking a major step in realising its vision, Samsung has collaborated with CIMB Bank Bhd for the Galaxy Forever Programme.

The Galaxy Forever Programme runs until Dec 31, 2025, with registration period running until Sept 30, 2024. To enjoy the benefits, customers will need to be a CIMB debit or credit card holder. Customers who have purchased their Galaxy Z Fold6 or Z Flip6 devices at participating stores and successfully registered for this programme will receive notification from Samsung on the eligibility for their next upgrade.