PETRONAS Malaysia Open 2025 returns for another game this year until Jan 12 and here is the inside scoop on everything you need to know.

Happening at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, the six-day event is an ode to a steady and smooth journey to victory, reflecting PETRONAS Primax95 with Pro-Drive values of a smoother drive.

But, the fun does not stop there. To ensure a wholesome and fruitful visit, PETRONAS offers some on-ground activities inspired by the competitive spirit.

On top of watching the badminton game, you can also take part in fun activities while fuelling your tummy with fresh delicacies and hot drinks (there are cold ones too) from Cafe Mesra.

On Jan 11, you can participate in engaging activities such as spilling the tea with the social media series The Takeaway Table: Sip & Spill or playing games such as ring toss, foot golf and ‘bin’ minton at the Sinar Harian × Mesra Rewards booth.