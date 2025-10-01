PETRONAS Malaysia Open 2025 returns for another game this year until Jan 12 and here is the inside scoop on everything you need to know.
Happening at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, the six-day event is an ode to a steady and smooth journey to victory, reflecting PETRONAS Primax95 with Pro-Drive values of a smoother drive.
But, the fun does not stop there. To ensure a wholesome and fruitful visit, PETRONAS offers some on-ground activities inspired by the competitive spirit.
On top of watching the badminton game, you can also take part in fun activities while fuelling your tummy with fresh delicacies and hot drinks (there are cold ones too) from Cafe Mesra.
On Jan 11, you can participate in engaging activities such as spilling the tea with the social media series The Takeaway Table: Sip & Spill or playing games such as ring toss, foot golf and ‘bin’ minton at the Sinar Harian × Mesra Rewards booth.
While you are at it, drop by theSun × PETRONAS Primax95 with Pro-Drive booth in the Foodfest area on Jan 12, where you can play and win some cool custom merchandise. The curated games at this booth are inspired by the efficiency of PETRONAS Primax95 with Pro-Drive-fuelled engine.
The booth games comprise:
Pedal power bike
Time to flaunt that bipedal power that you have built for not skipping leg day. Pedal as fast and as long as you can to score the highest goal to win custom merchandise. Pedal power bike mimics the smooth journey with PETRONAS Primax95 with Pro-Drive as it removes 99% of carbon buildup for an efficient engine.
Buzz wire maze
This is just the game for those of you with steady hands. Get to your “destination” by moving the wand across the wire maze without friction. Just like how PETRONAS Primax95 with Pro-Drive ensures your engine does not suffer friction by reducing it by 20% more.
Zig zag
Precision and patience are all you need to manoeuvre the ball to the end. Every twist and turn gives a competitive, challenging edge to the game as you try to take the ball to the destination. If your manoeuvring skills are as smooth as a PETRONAS Primax95 with Pro-Drive-fuelled engine, the win is in the bag for you.
So, drive to Axiata Arena and enjoy a sporty day out with your loved ones as you catch competitive badminton matches over some hearty food. Then, work off that adrenaline rush by playing the booth games!