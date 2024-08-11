Pulse-pounding vibes

For fans of trance, the night was a dream come true – a powerful mix of established and emerging artists curated to deliver an immersive experience from start to finish. Despite the venue’s compact setting, which allowed fans a more intimate viewing experience, the energy that filled the room was monumental, reverberating through each beat and igniting an unforgettable night.

Headlined by Andrew Rayel and featuring an exceptional lineup including Giuseppe Ottaviani, Billy Gillies and Malaysia’s own Chukiess & Whackboi, the event was a sonic journey that embodied the spirit of the trance genre and left an indelible mark on the local electronic scene.

EARLIER this month, Kuala Lumpur’s Mega Star Arena was transformed into a pulsating oasis of trance and techno, as Pinkfish Arena’s Find Your Harmony 2024 welcomed 3,000 eager fans for a six-hour adventure.

Grand start with local talent

The night began with the much-anticipated local trance duo Chukiess & Whackboi, who took the stage at 6pm, warming up the crowd with a set that radiated Malaysian pride and set the perfect tone for the night ahead.

Known for their dynamic energy and powerful mixes, they brought the arena to life, infusing the air with a tangible excitement that had fans on their feet and moving to the beat from the get-go. Their deep basslines and euphoric melodies were the ideal introduction to what would be an unforgettable evening of heart-thumping joy and adrenaline-fuelled euphoria.

As the opening act concluded, the anticipation in the room reached new heights, with fans visibly thrilled for the next performer – Andrew Rayel’s newly debuted alter ego Arisey.

Arisey’s world premiere

At 7pm, the lights dimmed and the crowd erupted as Rayel took the stage as Arisey, his fresh alter ego focused on melodic techno. The introduction of Arisey was not only an exclusive first for Malaysian fans but also proof of Rayel’s versatility and willingness to explore new sounds.

His melodic techno set, a departure from his traditional trance style, mesmerised the crowd, guiding them through an ethereal blend of uplifting melodies and pulsating rhythms. This set was a special highlight that showcased Rayel’s artistic depth, leaving fans entranced and primed for the intense night ahead.

Gillies antes the energy

Following Arisey’s debut, Gillies brought his A-game to the stage at 8pm, delivering a mix of fan favourites that energised the crowd and kept the tempo rising. Known for his euphoric soundscapes, Gillies’s set was filled with high-energy anthems that resonated with the crowd, creating an atmosphere that was both immersive and exhilarating.

Tracks like Lovers and Expression had the crowd reaching for the sky, their hands waving in unison as the beats reverberated through their bodies.

The compact layout added an unexpected advantage to Gillies’s set, allowing fans to feel every beat on a deeply personal level, amplifying the sense of connection between the artist and the audience. This intimate setting turned the performance into a shared experience, where fans could feel each beat vibrating not only through the room but within themselves.

Trance mastery at its best

As 9pm approached, the crowd’s excitement was at its peak and Ottaviani wasted no time taking them to new heights. Known for his live trance sets and celebrated globally as one of the genre’s top performers, Ottaviani’s performance was an absolute highlight, blending classic trance anthems with a masterful display of DJing that left fans in awe. Each drop and build-up was executed flawlessly, sending the audience into waves of euphoria that had them dancing without pause.

Ottaviani’s set showcased his signature sound, a fusion of melody and high-tempo energy that resonated with every fan in the room. The crowd’s reaction was proof that Ottaviani’s presence on the lineup was an invaluable addition to Find Your Harmony 2024, creating an energy that resonated from every corner of the venue. The venue, though relatively small, amplified the concert’s communal atmosphere.

Triumphant homecoming

At 10pm, it was time for the man of the hour to take centre stage. Returning to Malaysia after his acclaimed Find Your Harmony show in 2022, Rayel was welcomed with thunderous applause from fans who had eagerly awaited his return.

Rayel’s set showcased his evolution as an artist, blending tracks from his new album with beloved classics that had the crowd singing along.

As he dropped iconic tracks like Epiphany and Find Your Harmony, the energy in the room reached a fever pitch. Rayel’s passion for his craft was evident in every beat, his connection to the crowd growing stronger with each track.

The venue’s intimate setting allowed fans to get up close and personal with Rayel, enhancing the emotional impact of his set. Every chord and drop felt like a shared heartbeat, uniting the audience in a moment of pure ecstasy.

Historic B2B collaboration

The pinnacle of the night arrived at 11pm with the exclusive back-to-back set between Rayel and Ottaviani, an unprecedented collaboration that transcended all expectations. This was a moment fans had been eagerly anticipating and it did not disappoint.

As the two trance giants took turns behind the decks, their chemistry was undeniable, creating a blend of styles that took the audience on an epic journey through the best of trance.

The energy was electric as Rayel and Ottaviani fed off each other’s intensity, creating a soundscape that was both exhilarating and emotionally charged. The crowd responded with unmatched enthusiasm, lost in the music and completely absorbed in the magic unfolding on stage. This rare collaboration marked an unforgettable high point in the concert, leaving fans in awe.