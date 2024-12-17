KOREA’S premium beef MiGyeongSan Hanwoo has made its arrival in Malaysia, marking its first destination outside its home country.

With the help of Plan New founder Olivia Lee-Lepinoy, Malaysia is the first country to receive the exclusive halal beef delicacy.

Known for its rich and refined flavour, the MiGyeongSan beef is a highly-regarded premium Korean beef. The meat is said to be produced by cattle that have never been calved and are fed a controlled diet to ensure their meat is of the highest quality.

This meat is prized by connoisseurs for its taste and rarity even in its home country, earning the title “cultural asset” among Koreans. Lee, formerly a chef, believes MiGyeongSan will find its footing among Malaysians.

“I want to show the world how beautiful our Korean produce is. Since Malaysians are known for their rich culinary history and appreciation for excellent quality food and produce, there is no better place to start,” noted Lee.