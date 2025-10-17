Rare species not seen over 100 years rediscovered in Bukit Kiara

Gombak bent-winged firefly returns to light

The third known specimen of the Gombak bent-winged firefly (Pteroptyx gombakia) in the wild. – PIC FROM NICHOLAS HL TAN/MONASH UNIVERSITY

EVEN in 2025, Malaysia’s forests and rivers continue to surprise us. In a year marked by environmental challenges and urban growth, discoveries are still being made that have reminded us how much of nature remains undiscovered, or in this case, rediscovered. Earlier this year, researchers from Monash University Malaysia confirmed the reappearance of the Gombak bent-winged firefly (Pteroptyx gombakia), a species that had not been seen for more than a century. Found in Kuala Lumpur’s Bukit Kiara forest reserve, the discovery marks the first live sighting of the insect and only the third known specimen ever recorded. The moment came unexpectedly. On Jan 9, during a routine examination of preserved firefly samples, postgraduate researcher Tan Wei Jack noticed a specimen that looked slightly different from the others. Its light organ did not match what he had studied, prompting him to look again.

That single specimen turned out to be one of the most significant entomological finds in recent years. Under the guidance of Dr Wan Faridah Akmal Jusoh, a lecturer in biodiversity and conservation, the team confirmed that the insect was indeed Pteroptyx gombakia, first described in 1921 from the Gombak Valley and thought to have vanished decades ago. Forest full of light Bukit Kiara, a stretch of secondary forest in the middle of Kuala Lumpur, might seem an unlikely place for scientific discovery. Yet its role as an urban biodiversity refuge is becoming increasingly clear. The rediscovery of Pteroptyx gombakia adds to the list of native species thriving within the park, which is now home to nine species of fireflies, including Malaysia’s largest, Lamprigera. What makes this rediscovery remarkable is its setting. Members of the Pteroptyx genus are usually found in mangrove ecosystems, where they gather in large numbers to produce synchronised light displays along coastal rivers. The Gombak bent-winged firefly, however, was found in an inland forest far from any tidal waters.