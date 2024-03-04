Regal Chaebol romances

A journey through love and redemption set in the cutthroat corporate world

INTRODUCING Netflix’s latest addition to its K-drama repertoire: Queen of Tears, a captivating 16-episode saga helmed by the talented duo of directors Jang Young-woo and Kim Hee-won, with the narrative magic woven by Park Ji-eun. At its heart, the series dives into the intricacies of love, loss and rediscovery amidst the opulent backdrop of the Chaebol world. The focal point of Queen of Tears revolves around the lives of Hong Hae-in (Kim Ji-Won) and Baek Hyun-woo (Kim Soo-hyun), a power couple whose initial passion has waned over three tumultuous years. However, as fate intervenes and adversity strikes, they find themselves drawn back together, reigniting the flames of romance that once burned brightly. In its initial episodes, the series exhibits a promising blend of traditional romantic tropes and contemporary twists, setting the stage for a compelling journey ahead.

Viewers are treated to a rich balance of emotions, ranging from humour to jealousy, interwoven with intricate family politics and drama, each episode exceeding an hour in duration. While the central relationship between Hong and Baek resonates deeply, not every subplot hits the mark. Nevertheless, the overarching narrative effectively illustrates the complexities of navigating love within the unforgiving spotlight of public scrutiny. Soo-hyun’s return to the small screen after a three-year hiatus is nothing short of triumphant, his portrayal of Baek exuding an irresistible charm and sophistication, perfectly encapsulated in his impeccable suited appearance. Opposite him, Ji-won shines as Hong, embodying the essence of an arrogant yet captivating queen with finesse. Their on-screen chemistry is palpable, infusing each romantic encounter with a nostalgic allure, reminiscent of classic rom-coms.