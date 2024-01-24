So-min and Hae-in star in new rom-com

CONFIRMED for the lead roles in the upcoming romantic comedy, Mom’s Friend’s Son, are Jung So-min and Jung Hae-in.

The drama, directed by Yoo Je-won and written by Shin Ha-eun of Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha fame, revolves around Bae Seok-ryu, a woman striving to restart her troubled life and Choi Seung-hyo, her mom’s friend’s son, who represents a dark chapter in her past.

So-min takes on the character of Seok-ryu, a successful and energetic woman seeking to rejuvenate her life. Initially praised as the ideal daughter, Seok-ryu faces a sudden breakdown while climbing the corporate ladder as a project manager at a major global firm.

Hae-in portrays Seung-hyo, a prominent young architect in the Korean construction industry who is integral to Seok-ryu’s life story.

So-min conveys her gratitude for the role, expressing that being part of a project that resonates with her and warms her heart is an honour.

With a dynamic cast and an engaging storyline, Mom’s Friend’s Son promises to be an entertaining romantic comedy, combining the talents of the two lead actors under the direction of Je-won.

With trust in the director, she aims to deliver a compelling performance for the viewers, showcasing both her appreciation for the meaningful project and her commitment to providing an engaging and memorable performance under the guidance of a trusted writer and director.