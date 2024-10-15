THE third time is usually the charm but not in the case of Apartment 7A as Hollywood once again delivers another Antichrist baby movie from its creatively bankrupt womb to bore audiences with.

Apartment 7A is the third film in the “Satan gets a woman pregnant” category to release this year after Immaculate and The First Omen. Like the latter, which was a prequel to the superior The Omen (1976), this film is a prequel to 1968’s Rosemary’s Baby.

Set just before the events in the latter, Apartment 7A revolves around Terry Gionoffrio (Julia Garner), a dancer struggling to make ends meet after suffering an ankle injury.

After a chance encounter with Roman (Kevin McNally) and Minnie Castevet (Dianne Wiest), Gionoffrio receives an entire apartment unit for free from the elderly couple who also live in the same building.

She soon realises behind their oddly friendly demeanour, the Castevets have other plans for her.